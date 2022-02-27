Ukrainian Crisis, Viewed from South Korea

"The Ukrainian crisis can influence the Korean Peninsula. If the US deploys military resources to Eastern Europe, the security umbrella for Korea could be reduced in proportion."

This is how the international news editor at Hankook Ilbo, a South Korean daily newspaper, assessed the Russian threat against Ukraine less than two weeks ago. His conclusion that an American "military confrontation with Russia will lessen the pressure on North Korea as the latter reinitiates nuclear experiments or Inter-continental ballistic missile testing" is speculative at best, but the words are telling of how the war in Europe is being largely perceived in South Korea: as a new cause of concern for the country's own security.

Russia began its military assault on Ukraine in the early morning hours of Thursday. Western leaders have been unanimous in condemning the attack, feared for weeks given the massive buildup of Russian troops on Ukrainian borders.

Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes. This is a war of aggression. Ukraine will defend itself and will win. The world can and must stop Putin. The time to act is now. — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) February 24, 2022

The development has shaken South Korea, too, in the run-up to the presidential election on Mar. 9. While Russia and Ukraine never quite figured prominently in South Korea's geopolitical imagination, many see a parallel between Ukraine and South Korea: both are torn between the so-called West (the European Union and Nato for the former and the US for the latter) and their mighty neighbors (Russia and China respectively).

If Russian president Vladimir Putin succeeds in toppling the Ukrainian government and pays no price, then who is to prevent China or North Korea from engaging in similar maneuvers? And will the US, a long-time military ally with its largest overseas military base in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, pivot away from East Asia due to the Russian aggression?

Watching the ease with which Russian forces have marched into the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, as well as the inability of the international community to prevent the Russian incursion, the political class has had to clarify its stances on how they will protect the country.

President Moon Jae-in has long courted Putin's support in achieving detente with North Korea. In May 2017, the same month Moon was sworn in, he called for a Russian gas pipeline linking Vladivostok to Seoul via North Korea. It was to be a part of what he called a "New Northern Policy" for fostering economic cooperation with Russia, Central Asia, North Korea and three Chinese provinces bordering the North.

Still, Moon was quick on Thursday to condemn the Russian invasion:

"As a responsible member of the international community, the Republic of Korea will support and participate in the efforts of the international community to suppress a military invasion and solve the situation peacefully, including economic sanctions."

Moon, however, has less than three months left in his term, and the New Northern Policy didn't take off due to failed negotiations with Pyongyang over denuclearization. In June 2020 North Korea also blew up the joint liaison office, paid for by the South and built in Kaesong just north of the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the peninsula. Moon's dreams—including formally ending the Korean War and signing a peace treaty—lie in tatter.

Yet as the electoral race heats up, the two frontrunners to succeed him have been busy interpreting the conflict to fit their narratives.

Yoon Seok-youl of the conservative opposition People Power Party sees the Russian action as proof that Seoul must strengthen its ties to Washington:

"A declaration of an end to the Korean War or a peace treaty will never guarantee peace on the Korean Peninsula. A promise not backed by power is meaningless. I believe that only a strong power of deterrence based on a solid ROK (Republic of Korea)-US alliance can allow us to decide our own destiny."

And part of that "power" Yoon envisions is additional deployment of THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), the controversial US-made missile system that South Korea first installed in 2017; and "preemptive strike capabilities" against North Korea.

His competitor Lee Jae-myung, representing the ruling center-left Minjoo Party, couldn't disagree more, writing on Facebook: "Politicizing national security, for example by calling for THAAD deployment or a preemptive strike, is to bring about one's own danger."

"This crisis [in Ukraine] can grow into something beyond a regional conflict and lead to a new Cold War era. That's truly worrisome, and that's why peace on the Korean Peninsula is all the more important."

That's in line with Lee's known position on inter-Korean relations: he wants to continue Moon's policy of seeking peace and dialogue with North Korea, and he has a habit of linking peace to economic growth to justify his conciliatory policy toward the North. At a campaign rally on Thursday, he said, "Stock prices are falling because of Ukraine. How would the [South Korean] economy look if tension rose on the Korean Peninsula?"

In poor taste, Lee and his Minjoo Party have also sought to exploit the war by comparing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy to Yoon, and, along the way, blaming Zelenskyy for the current situation.

"A novice politician with only six months of experience became president of Ukraine. He said he wanted Nato membership and provoked Russia. That's why the conflict ultimately happened," Lee said at a televised debate Friday evening.

In concert with Lee, Key Minjoo figures have joined in on equating Zelenskyy to Yoon.

"War broke out because Ukraine elected a wrong president," said former justice minister Choo Mi-ae on Friday. "You shouldn't be fooled by the lies of candidate Yoon Seok-youl, who is provoking war and and causing anxiety over national security."

That same day the party's election campaign co-chairperson Park Yong-jin told the public broadcaster KBS:

"Look at the Ukrainian crisis. Their president is a former comedian who briefly enjoyed popularity and suddenly became president. [...] But Ukraine is losing its territory and its people are engulfed in a war. The nation's fate cannot be entrusted to someone who is briefly popular and briefly looking good."

Yoon, former prosecutor-general who has never held an elected position, took to attacking Lee's characterization of Zelenskyy as being akin to "putting a dagger in the heart of Ukrainian citizens", and Lee has since apologized. "Russia's act of invasion can never be justified," he supplied on Saturday, but it doesn't change the fact that the whole Minjoo party machinery has taken to insulting Zelenskyy for the sake of scoring points against Yoon.

Не вірте фейкам. pic.twitter.com/wiLqmCuz1p — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) February 26, 2022 Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the nation in a video recorded in front of the Ukrainian presidential palace in Kyiv to counter rumors that he had fled the country (source: Zelenskyy's Twitter account)

The Minjoo isn't the only group in South Korea to spread the narrative that Ukraine has itself to blame. Just one day before the invasion, conservative paper Donga Ilbo called Zelenskyy an "amateur president". State-funded broadcaster MBC ran a similar story titled "the Ukrainian President, Risky Leadership" on Friday, only to pull it down one day later after being severely criticized by a Ukrainian TV personality based in the country for spreading "fake news".

It's unusual for South Korean media or politicians to focus so much on international news, and the attention paid to Ukraine shows, not that the country's establishment is deeply invested in international affairs, but that South Korea, despite its outsized economy (now the 10th-largest in the world), sees its place in the global order as far from secure.

As China increasingly flexes its muscles—repeating threats against Taiwan, occupying a corner of Bhutan, engaging in skirmishes with India and reinforcing its unrecognized claims on much of the South China Sea—much anxiety is in the air, and several outlets have focused on not what the conflict really means but how China might view it. All the reports about Ukraine has less to do with the place itself as South Korea's own concern about its future.

On an amusing note, the invasion has prompted some South Korean netizens to flock to the channel of a well-known Russian YouTuber active in the country—going by the name of "Soviet girl in Seoul"—to vent their anger at Russia's military action under Putin.

Kristína Andréjevna Ovčínnikova has reportedly been bombarded with angry comments in Korean condemning Russia and her Russian nationality, but she has enough sense of humor to fight back without succumbing to rage.

"They kept telling me to explain the war and the Olympic [doping by Russian athletes] so I made this video," she said in the description of her most recent video, posted Wednesday. "But they are criticizing me when I was quietly watching Netflix at home without doing anything wrong."3

"No war," she added in a brief moment of seriousness. "No matter what the reason, there should never be war."

Cover: a screen-capture of a video uploaded to Twitter Saturday by Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who addressed the nation in front of the presidential palace in Kyiv to counter rumors that he had fled the country.