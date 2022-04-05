Korea's Economics of Nostalgia (and More)

Are you collecting Pokémon stickers?

If that strikes you as an odd question, you haven't been keeping up. Since late February the rage in South Korea has been to buy so-called Pokemon-bread and collect the monster sticker inside the packaging.

It sounds like something children would be excited about, but collecting such novelty items has been a trendy hobby in South Korea for several years. Diaries and various 'seasonal goods' sold by the coffee chain Starbucks come to mind but they aren't the only example. Superhero figurines, Lego sets, and plants also fall under the wide range of objects that South Koreans, especially those of the younger generation, are said to be hoarding.

Some attribute the phenomenon to nostalgia: young adults want to remember childhood and buy things that remind them of it.

Others see it through the lens of money: many such collectibles rise in value over the years, so it's said to make financial sense to put one's capital in such objects.

Then again, we cannot ignore the fact that these things invariably end up on social media as grounds to boast. Social capital is no small element in this game of collecting.

Whatever the reason, it's a snap shot of the country's latest consumerist mood.